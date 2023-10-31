BREAKING- 'Jitni Tapping Karna Hai karlo...': Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP Over Alleged 'Spy Attack'
Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while addressing a press conference slammed the BJP for a state-sponsored spy attack on opposition leaders.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday while addressing a press conference slammed the BJP for a state-sponsored spy attack after several opposition leaders received thereat messages on their iPhones. Gandhi said that Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Pawan Kheda, Supriya Srinate and his office employees have received the warning alert from Apple. Rahul also mentioned SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
