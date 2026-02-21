Breaking: Key religious places in Delhi, Red Fort area on LeT's target list; Intel agencies issues alert of possible explosion

NewsIndiaBreaking: Key religious places in Delhi, Red Fort area on LeTs target list; Intel agencies issues alert of possible explosion
An intelligence alert has been issued in the national capital after warnings of a potential terrorist threat near the Red Fort, with sources indicating that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a target.
This is a developing story.. stau tuned for more udpates.
