BREAKING | Lalu Yadav Granted Exemption From Personal Appearance In Land-For-Jobs Scam Trial
The apex court in the Land-For-Jobs Scam trial exempted Lalu Prasad Yadav from appearance. The SC has also refused to interfere with the Delhi HC's order that had refused to stay the trial against the RJD Chief.
The Supreme Court has granted an exemption from appearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the trial court proceedings of the Land-For-Jobs Scam.
Meanwhile, ANI reported that the top court has refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's May 29 order, which had refused to stay the trial against Lalu Yadav before a special court in Delhi in the land-for-jobs case during his tenure as Railway Minister.
(this is a developing story)
