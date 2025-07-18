Advertisement
BIHAR LAND FOR JOB SCAM CASE

BREAKING | Lalu Yadav Granted Exemption From Personal Appearance In Land-For-Jobs Scam Trial

The apex court in the Land-For-Jobs Scam trial exempted Lalu Prasad Yadav from appearance. The SC has also refused to interfere with the Delhi HC's order that had refused to stay the trial against the RJD Chief.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2025, 12:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Lalu Yadav Granted Exemption From Personal Appearance In Land-For-Jobs Scam Trial Supreme Court (L); Lalu Yadav (R) (Photos Credit: ANI)

The Supreme Court has granted an exemption from appearance to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the trial court proceedings of the Land-For-Jobs Scam.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that the top court has refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court's May 29 order, which had refused to stay the trial against Lalu Yadav before a special court in Delhi in the land-for-jobs case during his tenure as Railway Minister.

(this is a developing story) 

