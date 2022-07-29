Mumbai: A level 2 fire was reported in Mumbai's Andheri West area, near the star Bazar on link road around 4.30 pm on Friday. At least 10 fire-fighting vehicles rushed to the spot. Fire is reportedly at a shop of 1000 sq ft area. No injured persons reported yet: Mumbai fire brigade, ANI reported.

According to PTI, the fire broke out at a film set in suburban Andheri (West). The blaze erupted at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground next to the Andheri Sports Complex around 4.30 pm, she said.

Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set. Plumes of black smoke were seen billowing from the spot. Three fire engines had reached the site and a dousing operation was on, the official said, adding there were no reports of anyone getting injured.