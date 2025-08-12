Advertisement
JUSTICE YASHWANT VARMA

Lok Sabha Speaker Forms 3-Member Panel To Investigate Justice Varma Cash Row Case

In a shocking incident, cash was allegedly found by fire tenders when a fire broke out at Justice Yashwant Varma's Delhi residence on March 14. Now, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced a three-member panel to investigate allegations. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2025, 12:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha Speaker Forms 3-Member Panel To Investigate Justice Varma Cash Row CaseJustice Yashwant Varma (Photo Credit: IANS)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced a three-member panel to probe allegations against High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. This comes after cash was allegedly found by fire tenders when a fire broke out at the judge's Delhi residence on March 14, and the judge was not present at his house. 

At the time of the alleged discovery, Justice Varma was a judge of the Delhi High Court. 

"The members of the Committee include Justice Arvind Kumar, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Maninder Mohan Srivastava, Chief Justice Madras High Court, and BV Acharya, Senior Advocate, Karnataka High Court. The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee," he said. 

(with ANI inputs) 

