BREAKING: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan Is NDA's Candidate For Vice President
BJP national president and Union Minister JP Nadda says, "We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President."
(this is a developing story)
