BREAKING: Massive Explosion At Firecracker Factory In Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu; Casualties Feared
The blast, which occurred at an undisclosed factory in the region known as India's firecracker hub, has led to immediate emergency response efforts.
A massive explosion ripped through a firecracker factory in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, today, with casualties feared and many individuals reportedly injured.
