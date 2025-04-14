Mehul Choksi, Fugitive Diamantaire And PNB Scam Accused, Arrested In Belgium, Say CBI Sources

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Monday that fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has been arrested in Belgium following India's extradition request. Choksi left India in January 2018, shortly before the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam was exposed. He is currently facing serious allegations from both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged role in a ₹13,850 crore fraud associated with PNB.

According to a report by The Economic Times, police arrested Choksi based on two open-ended arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court, dated May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021. However, Choksi is likely to apply for bail, citing health concerns and other personal grounds to request his immediate release.

Earlier, it was reported that Choksi was living with his wife Preeti Choksi in Belgium's Antwerp. His wife is a citizen of Belgium and the Indian authorities are aware of his whereabouts, reported the Associates Times.

Choksi had secured Belgium's 'F residency card' on November 15, 2023. Reports indicate that he obtained this status with assistance from his Belgian national wife. This residency permit allows non-EU nationals legally staying in Belgium to have their spouse accompany or join them under specific conditions. The report claimed that Choksi allegedly used forged papers to gain the Belgian residency.

Choksi had earlier escaped to Antigua and Barbuda from India, where he holds citizenship. However, he later traveled abroad for medical treatment while retaining his Antiguan citizenship. On March 19, Antigua and Barbuda’s foreign minister, EP Chet Greene, confirmed this development to news agency ANI.

In December 2024, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed parliament that assets worth Rs 22,280 crore had been recovered or sold to repay the debts of fugitives, including Choksi.