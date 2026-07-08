NEW DELHI: A multi-story under-construction building has collapsed in the Rohini Sector-16 area in Delhi, causing panic in the neighborhood. There are fears that several people are trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. Upon receiving reports of the incident, Delhi Police, Fire Department units, and teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were immediately dispatched to the site. Search and rescue operations are currently underway on a war footing.
Four fire tenders have been rushed to the site and locals also support in the relief and rescue efforts. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to clear the debris to reach those trapped inside. Senior administrative officials are present at the site to oversee the operation, and the surrounding area has been cordoned off to ensure that rescue efforts proceed without obstruction.
#WATCH | Delhi | An under-construction building in Sector 16, Rohini collapsed. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XjDjELYB8C— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
The cause of the collapse is not yet known. The primary focus of the authorities remains the safe extraction and immediate medical treatment of anyone recovered from the site.
Further updates on this developing situation are awaited.
The Delhi building collpase incident comes hours after a similar incident from Maharashtra. Pimpri Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): A building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department said that as many as 13- 14 people are feared to be trapped under the debris.
As soon as the information about the incident was received, personnel from the fire department rushed to the scene and undertook a operation.
Heavy rains across India has resulted in floods and landslide while buildings with poor infrastructure are collapsing due to weaking of their bases.
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