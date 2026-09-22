/Telangana: Newborn dies in Adilabad hospital fire; 28 children rescued from ward

A five-day-old newborn died after a fire broke out at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital in Adilabad, Telangana, late on Monday night, a fire official said. The incident occurred at around 11:50 pm at the hospital, where 28 children admitted to the ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time.
After receiving information about the blaze, a fire tender was rushed to the hospital. Firefighters brought the flames under control, the official said. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
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Telangana | A five-day-old newborn died in a fire that broke out at RIMS Hospital in Adilabad last night. 28 children admitted in a ward were safely rescued and evacuated in time. The incident occurred around 11:50 pm. Upon receiving information, one fire tender was rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/XYJQNBqF0Y— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2026
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident, the fire official said.
According to an NDTV report, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep grief over the deaths and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.
He directed officials to ensure that all children affected by the incident receive the best possible medical care and that their health is closely monitored.
Reddy also ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and asked officials to submit a report establishing the circumstances that led to the fire.
He further instructed authorities to strengthen fire and electrical safety measures in hospitals across Telangana to prevent such incidents in the future.
The inquiry is expected to examine whether the electrical system, air-conditioning equipment and fire-safety arrangements at the SNCU were functioning properly when the fire broke out.
Officials will also investigate whether any lapse or negligence contributed to the deaths.
Further details are awaited.
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