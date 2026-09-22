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Telangana: Newborn dies in Adilabad hospital fire; 28 children rescued from ward

After receiving information about the blaze, a fire tender was rushed to the hospital. Firefighters brought the flames under control, the official said. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 08:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Telangana: Newborn dies in Adilabad hospital fire; 28 children rescued from ward
Image Credit: Photo Credit: Fire official, Adilabad district

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Telangana: Newborn dies in Adilabad hospital fire; 28 children rescued from ward
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