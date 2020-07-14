CBSE Class 10 Board results on July 15, check cbse.nic.in

New Delh: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10 results on July 15, it announced on Tuesday. The board had on Monday announced the results for class 12. However, unlike the Class 10 results, there was no prior intimation about Class 12 result declaration.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' also took to Twitter to share the update and wish luck to the students.

"My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck," he said.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

The board will announce the results through an alternative assessment scheme after it cancelled remaining exams in wake of rising coronavirus cases in the country.

While class 12 exams were rescheduled to be held in July in all parts of the country, class 10 exams were rescheduled only in North East Delhi which was affected by riots in March. However, later all exams were cancelled following spike in COVID-19 cases.

Total 88.78 per cent students have passed this year in CBSE Class 12 board examination 2020. This year, the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys by 5.96 per cent. The pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent from last year when 83.40 per cent students passed.

The CBSE will not issue any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.

Here's how to Check CBSE Result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for classes 10th and 12th.