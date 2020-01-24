BREAKING NEWS: Centre withdraws security of Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence; NCP, Shiv Sena blame govt

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday hit out at the Centre after the government withdrew security at its party chief Sharad Pawar's New Delhi residence, triggering a political storm over the issue.

The Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, too raised the issue and attacked the Centre for withdrawing the security at the veteran politician's 6, Janpath residence in Delhi. "This is shocking? The Prime Minister is aware that Sharad Pawar is a senior leader who faces threats and was attacked in the past. We have witnessed it," senior Shiv Sena leader and party MP Sanjay Raut said.

Raut further said that the Centre earlier downgraded the security of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and now it has withdrawn the security at Pawar's residence, which is a matter of serious concern.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil also took a swipe at the opposition BJP, saying from Mumbai to New Delhi, they are upset with the change of government in Maharashtra. "That is why the BJP is now taking revenge? This is dangerous in a democracy," Patil said.

Commenting on the issue, state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said, "Sharad Pawar is like the Sahyadri mountains? He`s not one to be daunted by any intimidating tactics?"

Awhad said there`s nothing to worry since "the affection of the masses is the real security cover of Pawar Saheb".

According to information available, security personnel of Delhi Police who were posted at the Pawar residence in the national capital were abruptly withdrawn from January 20.

However, the veteran Maharashtra politician has been accorded adequate security both at home and on his tours across the state.

Interestingly, no one from the powerful Pawar family - Sharad Pawar's daughter and MP Supriya Sule or his nephew and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - have spoken about this as yet.