BREAKING NEWS COVID-19: Public transport in Mumbai to remain open; no closure of govt offices, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced that the movement of local trains and buses will continue in the state, even as the total number of cases in the state rose to 41 due to Coronavirus. After holding a cabinet meeting, he appealed the people to remain indoors and avoid coming out unless it is necessary.

"Public transport in Mumbai to remain open; no closure of government offices. Will have to take the harsh decision of shutting down the train, bus services if people don't refrain from non-essential travel," said the CM. He added, "We are working on allowing the functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength."

"Condition of 39 coronavirus positive patients stable, while one is critical; patients include 26 men, 14 women. 40 persons in Maharashtra coronavirus positive; one Covid-19 patient has died," further added Uddhav Thackeray.

State Cabinet minister Nawab Malik also said that the government offices will not be closed in the state. Malik said, "All government offices will remain open."

The matter was discussed as the government is firm that the coronavirus must not be allowed to spread from `Phase II to Phase III` at any cost.

Sprawled across the Central Railway and its Harbour Line, plus Western Railway, the suburban trains are the lifeline of Mumbai which ferry over 8.50 million commuters daily serving Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

India is battling the deadly virus with the total number of cases, till Tuesday evening, at 137.