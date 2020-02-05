हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ram Temple

Breaking news: Government setting up Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust for Ram Temple's construction in Ayodhya, says PM Narendra Modi

In a breaking news development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5, 2020, announced that the Central government is setting up a trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. To be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, the body has formed as per the directions of the Suprem Court of India, pointed out the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. 

In a breaking news development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) announced that the Central government is setting up an independent trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. To be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, the body has formed as per the directions of the Suprem Court of India, pointed out the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust will take all decisions for the construction of a massive and grand Ram Temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, added PM Modi. The decision to form the trust was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

Ram TempleAyodhyaNarendra Modi
