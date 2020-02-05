Breaking news: Government setting up Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust for Ram Temple's construction in Ayodhya, says PM Narendra Modi

In a breaking news development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (February 5, 2020) announced that the Central government is setting up an independent trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. To be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust, the body has formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court of India, pointed out the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust will take all decisions for the construction of a massive and grand Ram Temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, added PM Modi. The decision to form the trust was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister on Wednesday.

The 67.703 acres of land along with the inside and outside courtyard will be transferred to the Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Referring to the Supreme Court order on the Ayodhya case on November 9, 2019, PM Modi said the judgement was in favour of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the decision to form the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust. According to the Supreme Court order, the Sunni Waqf Board will be given 5 acres of land in Ayodhya, announced the Prime Minister.

"On November 9, 2019, I was in Punjab for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor's inauguration. During the inauguration ceremony, the Supreme Court judgement on Ayodhya was delivered and I got to know about the historic decision. Uttar Pradesh government has already given its approval for giving 5 acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board," he said.

Announcing another major decision taken by the Union Cabinet, he declared the government will also develop the area around the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a major pilgrimage and tourist attraction.