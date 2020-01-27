How much did PFI pay Sibal, Jaising, Dave and Samand for anti-CAA protests

The radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) has paid hefty funds to several beneficiaries in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, said a source exclusively to Zee News. The beneficiaries include Congress leader Kapil Sibal, Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising, Dushyant A Dave and Abdul Samand.

According to the source, the transaction worth Rs 120 crore was taken place in a total of 73 bank accounts by the PFI. The source said that Sibal received Rs 77 lakh, Jaising received Rs 4 lakh, Dushyant A Dave received Rs 11 lakh and Abdul Samand Rs 3.10 lakh. The funds were also given to New Jothi Group (New Jothi Marketing Corporation and New Jothi General Plastic Industries) of Rs 1.17 crore and to PFI Kashmir of Rs 1.65 crore.

These facts have come to fore during the analysis of 73 bank accounts of Popular Front of India (PFI). The scrutiny of transactions, as recorded in these bank accounts, revealed that Rs 120.5 crore was credited in these accounts and the same was withdrawn on the same day or within two to three days, leaving the very nominal balance in these accounts.

It has been noticed that Rs 1.04 crore was deposited in 15 banks of PFI (10) and Rehab India (5) during the period starting from December 4, 2019, till January 6, 2020. The deposits were in the forms of IMPS using mobile and deposit amounts vary from Rs 5,000 to Rs 49,000. The amount of deposit was kept below Rs 50,000 in order for the disclosure of the identity of the depositor.

The source made another shocking revelation stating that 9 offices of PFI and related organisations have also been opened in the Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area to fund the ongoing protest against the CAA.

The addresses of these offices are given below:

1. PFI, G-78, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a three-storey building located on Kalindi Kunj. Office of PFI is on the first floor having an entry from a narrow street adjoining the plot.

2. PFI, G-66, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a 4-storey building located on Kalindi Kunj main road. Kalindi Kunj road is closed and protest is going on in front of the premises. No nameplate/board was there at the premises.

3. PFI, F-30, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on 40 feet road. The office of PFI is a small shop at the ground floor of the building.

4. Campus Front of India, F-23, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 5-storey building located in a congested/narrow street. Campus Front of India is written in paint on the wall of the building. Premises is around 100 meters away from the main road.

5. All India Imams Council, F-20, Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 5-storey building located in a congested/narrow street. No nameplate/board related to All India Imams Council was there at the premises. Premises is around 100 meters away from the main road.

6. Rehab India Foundation, N-44, Ground floor, Hillal Homes, Abul Fazal Enclave 1, Jamia Nagar, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on a service road. No nameplate/board related to Rehab India Foundation was there at the premises.

7. Rehab India Foundation, D-1, Jungpura, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on 40 feet road. Office of Rehab India Foundation is in the basement of the building.

8. SDPI, C-4, Hazrat Nizamuddin West, Delhi: Premises is a residential 4-storey building located on road. Board of SDPI is there at the premises.

9. National Confederation of Human Rights, 4, Jungpura, Bhogal, Delhi: Premises is a 3-storey building located on the main road. No nameplate/board related to the National Confederation of Human Rights was there at the premises. There is J&K bank branch on the ground floor of the building and there is a hotel on the above 2 floors.