BREAKING NEWS: Shaheen Bagh is being used to produce squads of suicide bombers: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who has earlier equated the ongoing anti- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests at the Shahen Bagh with the Khilafat Movement, said on Thursday that the site is being used to hatch a conspiracy against the country.

The senior BJP leader took to Twitter and alleged that Shaheen Bagh - a site for anti-CAA protests for more than 50 days now - is being used to produce squads of suicide bombers.

यह शाहीन बाग़ अब सिर्फ आंदोलन नही रह गया है ..यहाँ सूइसाइड बॉम्बर का जत्था बनाया जा रहा है।

देश की राजधानी में देश के खिलाफ साजिश हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/NoD98Zfwpx — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 6, 2020

The veteran Bihar BJP politician also shared a video of protesters at the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindikunj locality in Delhi along with his tweet.

The explosive statement from Singh came a day after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking to Zee Media, said that the Centre is ready for structured talks with the anti-CAA protesters if they come through proper channel.

Live TV

Importantly on Wednesday, PM Modi also announced in the Lok Sabha his government's readiness to reach out to different sections against the backdrop of the ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Amid all this, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed concerns that the central government may use force to clear the Shaheen Bagh stretch where an agitation has been ongoing for over 50 days against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Hyderabad AIMIM MP further told news agency ANI that the central government's use of force might tun Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh.

"Might be they will shoot them, they might turn Shaheen Bagh into Jallianwala Bagh. This might happen. BJP minister gave a statement to 'shoot a bullet'. The government must give an answer as (to) who is radicalising," Owaisi said.

Owaisi made these remarks in view of reports that the government might use force to clear Shaheen Bagh after February 8 Delhi to polls.

Further speaking about NPR and NRC, Owaisi said, "Government must give a clear cut answer that till 2024 NRC will not be implemented. Why are they spending Rs 3,900 crore for NPR? I feel this way because I was a History student. Hitler during his reign conducted census twice and after that, he pushed the jews in a gas chamber. I don't want our country (to) go in that way."

It may be noted that senior officials of the Election Commission and the Delhi Police had on Wednesday inspected the Shaheen Bagh area and encouraged protesters to vote in the assembly polls due on February 8.

The Delhi poll body has put all five polling stations in the Shaheen Bagh area under the "critical" category.

Shaheen Bagh, Khureji Khas and Hauz Rani are some of the sites in the city where protesters are opposing the amended citizenship law.

Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.