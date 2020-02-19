Breaking news: Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors, Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran, reach Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: In order to persuade anti-CAA protesters to shift their protest from Shaheen Bagh to an alternate venue, the Supreme Court-appointed panel reached the south Delhi site on Wednesday (February 19) to hold talks. The interlocutors include advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran.

Advocate Sanjay Hegde said, “We have come here according to the order of Supreme Court. We hope to speak to everyone. We hope to resolve the matter with everybody's cooperation.”

Prior to addressing the protestors, Sanjay Hegde read the apex court verdict and the gist of the court direction was related by Sadhana Ramachandran in Hindi. The senior advocate told them about their right to peaceful protest.