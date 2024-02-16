BREAKING: Nitish Govt Orders Probe Into Departments Held By Former Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: In a significant political development, the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Friday ordered a probe to review the functioning of the departments under the state's former Deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his close ministers in the previous JDU-RJD government. According to news agency ANI, orders have been given by the Bihar government to review the functioning of the departments under Tejashwi and his close ministers in the previous government.

The work of the Health Department, Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing Department and the decisions taken by him will be reviewed, the order said. Apart from this, the work of the RJD regime in the Rural Affairs Department, PHED and Mines and Geology Department will also be reviewed. Instructions have also been issued by the state government to the secretaries of all concerned departments in this connection, said news agency ANI.

The order came shortly after Tejashwi Yadav launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that the CM does not want to listen to anyone. "You all very well know how our CM is, he does not want to listen to anyone. He used to say 'I will die, but won't join BJP'...We decided to stay with Nitish ji, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, only to defeat BJP in 2024...' Hum logo ne ek thake hue mukhyamantri ko Niyukt kiya hai'..." said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

"He does not want to listen to anyone, but still, ours was a grand alliance government, and we wanted to be united with a big goal, We have to stop the powers that be, those who work to sow poison in the country, so this time at any cost, no matter how much we have to bear, no matter how much we have to sacrifice, we joined Nitish ji, so that BJP will be defeated in 2024. We will do the work of ousting BJP from power and we appointed a tired Chief Minister, " added Tejashwi Yadav.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav joined Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' on Friday in Bihar's Sasaram. The Yatra reaches it's final stage in Bihar and is scheduled to enter Uttar Pradesh later today.

Yadav was seen driving Rahul Gandhi and other leaders in the lead jeep as the yatra made its way through Sasaram with the RJD leader acknowledging his ally in his post on x. This was the first time the RJD leader was seen sharing the stage with Gandhi in Bihar since state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the INDIA bloc.