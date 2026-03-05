Nitish Kumar announces Rajya Sabha bid; to resign as Bihar CM - Will State get BJP Chief Minister?

Bihar Chief Minister Rajya Sabha on Thursday announced his bid for the Rajya Sabha, thus ending the speculations over his continuation as Chief Minister of the state. Taking to X, Kumar said that he will guide and support the new government in the state. Kumar said that it was his desire to be a member of both the houses of the Bihar assembly and Parliament.

“From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time,” said Nitish Kumar.

The Chief Minister further said that he will support the next government. “I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” said Kumar.

पिछले दो दशक से भी अधिक समय से आपने अपना विश्वास एवं समर्थन मेरे साथ लगातार बनाए रखा है, तथा उसी के बल पर हमने बिहार की और आप सब लोगों की पूरी निष्ठा से सेवा की है। आपके विश्वास और समर्थन की ही ताकत थी कि बिहार आज विकास और सम्मान का नया आयाम प्रस्तुत कर रहा है। इसके लिए पूर्व में… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 5, 2026

He further thanked the people of Bihar for their continuous support. “For more than two decades, you have consistently placed your trust and support in me, and it is on the strength of that trust that we have served Bihar and all of you with complete dedication. It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity. For this, I have expressed my gratitude to you many times in the past as well,” said Kumar.

Nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls end today.

Will Bihar get first BJP Chief Minister?

The BJP has 89 MLAs while the JDU has 85 MLAs in the house. There have been speculations for long that the BJP will push Nitish Kumar to national politics while making its own Chief Minister in Bihar. Now, if reports are to be believed, while the BJP will get the Chief Minister post, the JDU will have two deputy CMs. Nitish Kumar's son Nishant may make his political debut from the Bihar legislative council as an MLA and may become either a minister or Deputy Chief Minister.

However, the BJP is known for surprises and thus, a new dark horse for the top post is not ruled out. Meanwhile, the JDU supporters have started protesting in Patna, urging Nitish Kumar to withdraw his decision. The JDU supporters alleged conspiracy and raised slogans against party leaders Sanjay Jha and Lalan Singh.