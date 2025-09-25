Breaking: Pakistani Spy Arrested In Rajasthan For Leaking Army Secrets To ISI

In a major security breach, the Rajasthan CID Intelligence has arrested Hanif Khan, a suspected Pakistani spy, from Jaisalmer for allegedly passing sensitive Indian Army information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI.

According to ANI, the 47-year-old, originally from Basanpir Juni in Sadar police station limits and currently residing in Mohangarh, was apprehended under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

According to Dr Vishnukant, IGP CID (Security), “Hanif Khan’s activities were found suspicious after we detected his constant contact with the Pakistani intelligence agency through social media.”

Jaisalmer, | Rajasthan CID Intelligence has arrested a Pakistani spy, Hanif Khan, from Jaisalmer for sending confidential information related to the Indian Army to the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. CID Intelligence registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and… pic.twitter.com/fPevVp08CB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2025

Khan, a resident of Bahla village near the India-Pakistan international border, had access to restricted military zones. Investigations revealed he shared details about troop movements and key installations, including during Operation Sindoor. “He possessed information about important military installations and troop movements and was in contact with a Pakistani handler, sharing such information,” the police said.

Multiple intelligence agencies interrogated Khan at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur. Technical analysis of his mobile phone confirmed he was leaking strategic military data to ISI in exchange for money.

The police added, “Interrogation and mobile phone investigations established that he was providing military strategic information to the ISI in return for monetary compensation.”

Further investigation is underway.