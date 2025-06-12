BREAKING: Plane Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Meghani Nagar In Ahmedabad | VIDEO
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and authorities are investigating the situation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
A fire incident has been reported at the Adani airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with smoke seen emanating from the premises. According to initial reports, there have been no casualties.
#BreakingNews : अहमदाबाद के मेघानी इलाके में प्लेन क्रैश, क्रैश के बाद धुएं का गुबार, फायर ब्रिगेड घटनास्थल पर पहुंची #PlaneCrash #Gujarat #Ahmedabad | @pratyushkkhare pic.twitter.com/BIyouW4grm— Zee News (@ZeeNews) June 12, 2025
