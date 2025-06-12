Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2914898https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-passenger-plane-crashes-in-meghani-nagar-in-ahmedabad-2914898.html
NewsIndia
REGIONAL METEOROLOGICAL CENTRE

BREAKING: Plane Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Meghani Nagar In Ahmedabad | VIDEO

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and authorities are investigating the situation. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 02:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Plane Carrying 242 Passengers Crashes In Meghani Nagar In Ahmedabad | VIDEO Passenger Plane Crashes In Meghani Nagar In Ahmedabad

A fire incident has been reported at the Adani airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with smoke seen emanating from the premises. According to initial reports, there have been no casualties.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK