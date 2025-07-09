Advertisement
RAJASTHAN PLANE CRASH

BREAKING: Pilot Killed In Ratangarh Plane Crash; Army Aircraft Suspected

Local sources indicated that the downed aircraft is believed to be an Indian Army plane.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Pilot Killed In Ratangarh Plane Crash; Army Aircraft Suspected Pilot Killed In Ratangarh Plane Crash; Army Aircraft Suspected

A plane crash in Ratangarh, Churu district, has resulted in the death of the pilot. The body of the pilot has been recovered from the crash site.

 

 

