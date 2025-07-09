BREAKING: Pilot Killed In Ratangarh Plane Crash; Army Aircraft Suspected
Local sources indicated that the downed aircraft is believed to be an Indian Army plane.
Trending Photos
A plane crash in Ratangarh, Churu district, has resulted in the death of the pilot. The body of the pilot has been recovered from the crash site.
#Ratangarhplanecrash रतनगढ़ में प्लेन क्रैश.. पायलट का मिला शव, आर्मी का बताया जा रहा है प्लेन@adgpi @ChuruPolice @navratan9414 #rajasthannews #breakingnews #rajasthanwithzee #churuplanecrash pic.twitter.com/eIgfr0Rqfl— ZEE Rajasthan (@zeerajasthan_) July 9, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement