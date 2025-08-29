PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday. This is his eighth visit to the country. This is the first leg of his two-nation visit, which will also include China for the SCO Summit later this week.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, his first Summit meeting with Japanese counterpart Ishiba. Both leaders had earlier met in June 2025 on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Tokyo, Japan. He is on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba to participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.



Meanwhile, on Thursday, PM Modi said that his visits to Japan and China would further the country's national interests and priorities.

"I am confident that my visits to Japan and China would further our national interests and priorities, and contribute to building fruitful cooperation in advancing regional and global peace, security, and sustainable development," said PM Modi in his Departure Statement late Thursday evening.

PM Modi had last visited Japan in May 2023.

"During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years. We would endeavor to give new wings to our collaboration, expand scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," said PM Modi in his departure statement, issued late Thursday evening.

During his two-day stay, Ishiba will hold talks with Prime Minister Modi and also hold a working dinner. The two leaders are also scheduled to visit Miyagi Prefecture.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the visit, the two leaders will review the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, including defence and security, trade and economy, technology and innovation, and people to people exchanges, as well as discuss issues of regional and global importance.

During the summit, both Prime Ministers are expected to evaluate progress achieved in recent years, while also exchanging perspectives on key regional and global matters.

On the other hand, during his two-day visit, PM Modi is also scheduled to participate in a business leaders' forum involving top Indian and Japanese industry representatives.

PM Modi's China Visit

Following this visit, PM Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This will be his first visit to China in last seven years and the first since the Galwan Valley faceoff between the soldiers of the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June 2020.

