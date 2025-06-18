BREAKING: PM Modi Discusses Operation Sindoor With President Trump In 35-Minute Call
In a 35-minute call, PM Narendra Modi briefed U.S. President Donald Trump on Operation Sindoor, reaffirming India's stance against third-party mediation and declaring terrorism as acts of war. The leaders discussed future meetings, highlighting India-U.S. security ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 35-minute telephonic conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced. During the call, PM Modi briefed President Trump on Operation Sindoor, emphasizing that no trade-related matters were discussed in connection with the operation.
