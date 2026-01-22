Breaking: PM Modi, Brazilian President Lula discuss ties, shared interest of Global South
Prime Minister Narendra Modin and Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva's telephonic conversations comes amid the changing geopolitical scenario where the BRICS is increasingly being targeted by the United States of America.
Prime Minister Narendra Modin on Thursday spoke with his Brazilian counterpart Lula da Silva where the two leaders dicussed bilateral ties and emerging situations in the world. Sharing a post on X, PM Modi said he looks to welcome the latter to India very soon.
"Glad to speak with President Lula. We reviewed the strong momentum in the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership, which is poised to scale new heights in the year ahead. Our close cooperation is vital for advancing the shared interests of the Global South. I look forward to welcoming him to India soon," said PM Modi.
The call also comes at a time when US President Donald Trump led Gaza Board of Peace has taken a shape with many countries signing the charter to become a member of the board.
This is a developing story.
