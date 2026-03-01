BREAKING: PM Modi speaks with UAE President following Iran strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, following deadly strikes by the Iranian Regime.

PM Modi condemned the attacks and put forth India’s stand on de-escalation and regional peace.

In an X post on Sunday, PM Modi said, “Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community living in the UAE. We support de-escalation, regional peace, security and stability.”



