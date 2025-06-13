BREAKING: Post-Ahmedabad Crash, Air India Flight Faces Bomb Threat, Lands In Phuket

An Air India plane flying from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi made an emergency landing on Friday morning after Airports of Thailand (AOT) officials received a bomb threat aboard the flight.

Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket returns back to Phuket over bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/vo78WopBQ3 June 13, 2025

AI 379 flight, with 156 people aboard, left Phuket International Airport at 9:30 AM IST (0230 GMT) but had to return following circular routes over the Andaman Sea, according to Flightradar24. Passengers were evacuated as per emergency procedures following the safe landing, a company official told Reuters.

AOT has kept details of the bomb threat under wraps. This comes in the wake of a recent airplane crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about air safety. There are probes underway, and more updates are pending.