BREAKING: Post-Ahmedabad Crash, Air India Flight Faces Bomb Threat, Lands In Phuket
Air India Flight AI 379 made an emergency landing in Phuket, Thailand, on June 13, 2025, after a bomb threat onboard. Carrying 156 passengers, the flight returned safely, and authorities are investigating.
Trending Photos
An Air India plane flying from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi made an emergency landing on Friday morning after Airports of Thailand (AOT) officials received a bomb threat aboard the flight.
Air India flight from Thailand's Phuket returns back to Phuket over bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/vo78WopBQ3— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 13, 2025
AI 379 flight, with 156 people aboard, left Phuket International Airport at 9:30 AM IST (0230 GMT) but had to return following circular routes over the Andaman Sea, according to Flightradar24. Passengers were evacuated as per emergency procedures following the safe landing, a company official told Reuters.
AOT has kept details of the bomb threat under wraps. This comes in the wake of a recent airplane crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about air safety. There are probes underway, and more updates are pending.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv