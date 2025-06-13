Advertisement
AIR INDIA EMERGENCY LANDING

BREAKING: Post-Ahmedabad Crash, Air India Flight Faces Bomb Threat, Lands In Phuket

Air India Flight AI 379 made an emergency landing in Phuket, Thailand, on June 13, 2025, after a bomb threat onboard. Carrying 156 passengers, the flight returned safely, and authorities are investigating.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING: Post-Ahmedabad Crash, Air India Flight Faces Bomb Threat, Lands In Phuket REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

An Air India plane flying from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi made an emergency landing on Friday morning after Airports of Thailand (AOT) officials received a bomb threat aboard the flight.

AI 379 flight, with 156 people aboard, left Phuket International Airport at 9:30 AM IST (0230 GMT) but had to return following circular routes over the Andaman Sea, according to Flightradar24. Passengers were evacuated as per emergency procedures following the safe landing, a company official told Reuters.

AOT has kept details of the bomb threat under wraps. This comes in the wake of a recent airplane crash in Ahmedabad, raising concerns about air safety. There are probes underway, and more updates are pending.

