New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha MP and expelled JDS leader Prajwal Revanna has been convicted by the Special Court for People’s Representatives in Karnataka in connection with a rape case involving a domestic worker.

The case pertains to an incident that occurred at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura, located in the Hassan district, where Revanna was accused of sexually assaulting a woman employed as domestic help. The verdict marks a dramatic fall from grace for the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, whose family has long been a dominant force in Karnataka politics.

Karnataka | Expelled JDS Leader and former Lok Sabha MP Prajwal Revanna convicted by the Special Court for People's Representatives in connection with a rape case of a domestic worker at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura in Hassan district — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2025

The court found Revanna guilty following months of investigation, testimony, and forensic evidence, which reportedly corroborated the victim’s account. Details regarding sentencing are awaited and are expected to be pronounced in a subsequent hearing.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.