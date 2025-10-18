Advertisement
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Saharsa Garib Rath Express Coach At Sirhind Station In Punjab, No Casualties Reported

Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Saharsa Garib Rath Express Coach At Sirhind Station In Punjab, No Casualties Reported

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 09:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Saharsa Garib Rath Express Coach At Sirhind Station In Punjab, No Casualties ReportedPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties reported. Fire has been extinguished, according to the Ministry of Railways. 

The fire broke out at around 7:30 am, and railway authorities shifted passengers to other coaches. 

(this is a developing story) 

