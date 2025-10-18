Breaking: Fire Breaks Out In Saharsa Garib Rath Express Coach At Sirhind Station In Punjab, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a coach of Train No. 12204 Amritsar-Saharsa at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier today. No casualties reported. Fire has been extinguished, according to the Ministry of Railways.

The fire broke out at around 7:30 am, and railway authorities shifted passengers to other coaches.

(this is a developing story)