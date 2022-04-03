'Breaking records like RRR...': Piyush Goyal praises India's growing economy

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday (April 2) said India's economy breaking records like Telugu feature film, RRR after India's merchandise exports spurted to a record high of USD 418 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

"I have learnt that RRR movie is perhaps country's biggest film, and has earned over Rs 750 crores. Likewise, I feel India's economy is also breaking record after record," Goyal said at press conference.

India's merchandise exports had breached the targeted USD 400 billion mark on March 23 this year.

The key export sectors, which contributed to record healthy growth, include petroleum products, engineering, gems and jewellery, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The top five export destinations are the US, UAE, China, Bangladesh and the Netherlands.

Hailing the country's success in achieving the goods export target, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that this is a key milestone in India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' journey.

(With agency inputs)