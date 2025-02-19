BREAKING: Rekha Gupta Elected Chief Minister Of Delhi; Parvesh Verma To Be Dy CM: Swearing-In At 11AM Tomorrow

Delhi CM Name Announced: The Delhi BJP MLAs have elected Rekha Gupta the leader of the legislative party and the next Chief Minister of the Union Territory. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will be the Deputy Chief Minister. Delhi BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay proposed Gupta's name. Rekha Gupta was a former councillor and Deputy Mayor and emerged victorious from the Shalimar Bagh assembly seat defeating Bandana Kumari of AAP. Parvesh Verma defeated Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat.

After Sushma Swaraj, Shiela Dixit and Atishi, Rekha Gupta will be fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

The Chief Minister along with six cabinet ministers will be sworn-in at 11 AM tomorrow in Delhi's Ramlila Ground. Delhi LG VK Saxena will administer oath to the CM and the new cabinet minsiters. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earlier aapointed Ravi Shankar Prasad and Om Prakash Dhankar as party's central observers for electing Leader of Delhi Legislature Party.

The Ramlila Ground is fully prepared for the swearing-in ceremony of the Delhi Chief Minister. A Delhi Police official stated that approximately 25,000 security personnel will be deployed across central, north, and New Delhi for the event, which will take place at Ramlila Maidan on Thursday at around 11 AM.

Senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers from party-ruled states, are expected to attend the ceremony. As part of the security measures, over 5,000 police personnel, along with paramilitary forces, will be stationed in and around the venue.

Authorities have planned extensive security arrangements, including commandos, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks, and SWAT teams at strategic points. Snipers will be positioned on high-rise buildings nearby, while AI-powered facial recognition CCTV cameras will monitor every corner of the area.