Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3042543https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-sc-grants-anticipatory-bail-to-congress-leader-pawan-khera-in-assam-police-fir-3042543.html
NewsIndiaBREAKING: SC grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam Police FIR
CONGRESS LEADER PAWAN KHERA

BREAKING: SC grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam Police FIR

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar set aside the Gauhati High Court’s order refusing anticipatory bail 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: SC grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam Police FIR(Image Credit: IANS)

The Supreme Court on April 30 granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation and forgery case registered against him by the Assam Police.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar set aside the Gauhati High Court’s order refusing anticipatory bail and held that the circumstances of the case indicated the presence of political rivalry, warranting protection of Khera’s personal liberty.

Also Read | Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | 'Not a hardened criminal': SC reserves verdict on Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail
 

 

 

This is a developing story...stay tuned for more updates...

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

JPMorgan case
JPMorgan Executive used Indian subordinate as ‘sex slave’; Faces lawsuit
Palash muchhal
Palash Muchhal seeks blessings at Saptashrungi Mata Temple
Bengal Election 2026
HC rejects TMC plea against ECI directive on central staff for counting duty
Bengal Election 2026
'Segregation of ballots': ECI rejects TMC's vote manipulation charge
2026 West Bengal Elections
Post-poll violence in West Bengal as tensions rise amid exit poll claims
women tops
Trendy Women’s Tops for Effortless Style and Everyday Fashion Looks
foundation
4 Affordable Foundations That Transform Your Look
boho dress
Boho Summer Dresses for Women
Bengal Election 2026
Bengal exit poll sparks alarm in Dhaka; Bangladesh MP fears refugee crisis
unisex t-shirt
Unisex T-Shirts: Trendy Korean Style Picks for Everyday Comfort