BREAKING: SC grants anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in Assam Police FIR
A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar set aside the Gauhati High Court’s order refusing anticipatory bail
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The Supreme Court on April 30 granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a defamation and forgery case registered against him by the Assam Police.
A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar set aside the Gauhati High Court’s order refusing anticipatory bail and held that the circumstances of the case indicated the presence of political rivalry, warranting protection of Khera’s personal liberty.
Also Read | Pawan Khera moves SC against rejection of pre-arrest bail by Gauhati HC
Also Read | 'Not a hardened criminal': SC reserves verdict on Pawan Khera’s plea against denial of anticipatory bail
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