BREAKING | Second Fatal Accident In A Week At Bageshwar Dham: Female Devotee Dies In Wall Collapse
A female devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on Tuesday, after a dharma-shala wall collapsed at Bageshwar Dham in MP, marking the second fatal incident at the pilgrimage site in a week, raising serious safety concerns.
Bageshwar Dham, a prominent religious site in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has witnessed its second fatal accident within a week. On Tuesday morning, July 8, 2025, a wall of a dharma-shala (pilgrim rest house) within the Dham complex collapsed, killing a female devotee who had traveled from Uttar Pradesh.
