BABA BAGESHWAR DHAM

BREAKING | Second Fatal Accident In A Week At Bageshwar Dham: Female Devotee Dies In Wall Collapse

A female devotee from Uttar Pradesh died on Tuesday, after a dharma-shala wall collapsed at Bageshwar Dham in MP, marking the second fatal incident at the pilgrimage site in a week, raising serious safety concerns.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 08:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | Second Fatal Accident In A Week At Bageshwar Dham: Female Devotee Dies In Wall Collapse Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, during the last day of Shri Hanumant Katha, in Jalgaon (Photo Credit: ANI)

Bageshwar Dham, a prominent religious site in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, has witnessed its second fatal accident within a week. On Tuesday morning, July 8, 2025, a wall of a dharma-shala (pilgrim rest house) within the Dham complex collapsed, killing a female devotee who had traveled from Uttar Pradesh.

 

