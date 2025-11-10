Delhi Blast: Serial Explosions Rock Red Fort Area, Several Feared Dead, Injured Being Rushed To Hospitals

Delhi Blast: Close on the heels of arrest of suspected terror operatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Saharanpur and Faridabad, serial blasts have rocked historic Red Fort in Delhi. The explosions caused heavy fire near the monument at busiest Chandni Chowk area. Bombs reportedly went off in a vehicle near Lal Quila Metro station (near Gauri Shankar Mandir on Chandani Chowk Road).

An eye witness told Zee News that he along with a group of people, had gathered near the spot for a TV debate when heavy explosions were heard, massive fire erupted. He went to the extent of claiming that he saw human flesh flying in the air. But Zee News does not independently verify the claim.

Heavy police deployment is in place, and firefighters have rushed to the spot. Officials are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast. The injured are being rushed to hospitals. Several people are said to have died in the incident.

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Key Updates

A high alert has been declared across Delhi following an explosion near the historic Red Fort, the iconic Mughal-era monument from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day.

According to officials, the fire department received a distress call shortly after 7 pm. The blast and ensuing fire reportedly occurred near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station, close to the Gauri Shankar Mandir.

The area, usually bustling with heavy crowds, saw scenes of chaos following the incident. Videos circulating on social media show multiple cars engulfed in flames, and at least one body is visible in the footage.

The Delhi Fire Department initially dispatched seven fire tenders to the spot to control the blaze. Authorities remain on high alert as investigations continue.

Further details awaited.