Breaking: Sharad Pawar Steps Down As National Congress Party (NCP) President

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as the party president. At a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar declared his decision which was opposed by NCP workers and leaders. “I have chosen to quit as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he said. Pawar also declared a panel of senior party leaders to plan a future course of action. Party workers and leaders, however, asked Pawar to revoke his decision. They vowed not to leave the venue until he changed his decision.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

However, the Rajya Sabha member with three more years to go, assured that he would remain active in public life through social-politics, as in the past over 55 years.

