topStoriesenglish2601738
NewsIndia
SHARAD PAWAR

Breaking: Sharad Pawar Steps Down As National Congress Party (NCP) President

Sharad Pawar announced that he has stepped down as the president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 01:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Breaking: Sharad Pawar Steps Down As National Congress Party (NCP) President

New Delhi: National Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as the party president. At a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar declared his decision which was opposed by NCP workers and leaders. “I have chosen to quit as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he said. Pawar also declared a panel of senior party leaders to plan a future course of action. Party workers and leaders, however, asked Pawar to revoke his decision. They vowed not to leave the venue until he changed his decision.

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

However, the Rajya Sabha member with three more years to go, assured that he would remain active in public life through social-politics, as in the past over 55 years.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!
DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?