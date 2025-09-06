BREAKING: Six Dead In Trolley Accident At Pavagadh Ropeway Construction Site In Gujarat

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, six people lost their lives on Friday after a trolley carrying construction materials for the Pavagadh ropeway project broke down, officials confirmed.

According to ANI, Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Harsh Dudhaat informed, the accident occurred while the trolley was transporting heavy construction equipment to the ropeway site.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident. More details are awaited as the investigation continues.