Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956426https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-six-dead-in-trolley-accident-at-pavagadh-ropeway-construction-site-in-gujarat-2956426.html
NewsIndia
PAVAGADH ROPEWAY ACCIDENT

BREAKING: Six Dead In Trolley Accident At Pavagadh Ropeway Construction Site In Gujarat

According to Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Harsh Dudhaat, the accident occurred while the trolley was transporting heavy construction equipment to the ropeway site.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Six Dead In Trolley Accident At Pavagadh Ropeway Construction Site In GujaratRepresentational Photo: ANI

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, six people lost their lives on Friday after a trolley carrying construction materials for the Pavagadh ropeway project broke down, officials confirmed.

According to ANI, Panchmahal Deputy Superintendent of Police Dr. Harsh Dudhaat informed, the accident occurred while the trolley was transporting heavy construction equipment to the ropeway site.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Emergency services rushed to the scene following the incident. More details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK