BOMB THREAT NEWS

BREAKING | St. Stephen’s College, St. Thomas School Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Tightened

St. Thomas School of Dwarka and Delhi Univeristy's St. Stephen's College have been evacuated following a bomb threat. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 10:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
BREAKING | St. Stephen’s College, St. Thomas School Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Tightened St. Stephen's College (Photo Credit: Globalstephanians Facebook/ IANS)

St. Thomas School in the Dwarka area of Delhi and St. Stephen's College of Delhi University have receive bomb threats. Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot.

ANI reported, citing Delhi Police, that St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College have been evacuated. So far, the police have not found anything suspicious at either place. 

The threat was given through mail. 

(this is a developing story) 

