BREAKING: Supreme Court Orders Kanwar Yatra Route Hotels, Stalls To Comply With Licensing; QR Code Mandate Deferred
The Supreme Court has directed all hotels and food stalls on the Kanwar Yatra route to fulfill licensing requirements.
The Supreme Court has issued a directive emphasizing that all hotel and food stall owners operating along the Kanwar Yatra routes must adhere to statutory licensing and registration requirements. The ruling comes amidst an ongoing legal challenge to a controversial mandate by the Uttar Pradesh government, which had directed food stall owners to display QR codes revealing their identities and other details.
