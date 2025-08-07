New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by Justice Yashwant Varma, who had challenged the findings of an in-house inquiry committee that recommended his removal from office after a large amount of cash was discovered at his residence earlier this year.

With the top court’s decision, the path is now clear for Parliament to proceed with impeachment proceedings against the judge. Justice Varma had also contested the recommendation made by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) to the President, urging his removal.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and AG Masih ruled that the formation of the in-house committee and the process it followed were legally sound. The court found no irregularity in the inquiry mechanism that led to the damning recommendation.

The case stems from a high-profile controversy that erupted when authorities uncovered a substantial amount of unaccounted cash during a search at Justice Varma’s residence, raising serious questions about judicial integrity.

With the Supreme Court's dismissal of his plea, Justice Varma is now likely to face impeachment proceedings in Parliament, marking a significant moment in judicial accountability.