BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules Against Legalising Same-Sex Marriage In India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give marriage equality rights to the LGBTQIA+ community in India. The SC said it is upto parliament to make laws for it. It recorded the statement of the Union that it will constitute a Committee to examine the rights and benefits which can be given to queer couples. The court ruled on a series of petitions that sought legal validation for same-sex marriage under the Constitution.

Before pronouncing the judgement, the Chief Justice Of India (CJI) said, "Gender and sexuality are not the same, Under Article 15, when sex is mentioned, it includes not only heterosexuals but also homosexuals. The choice of life partner is a part of the right to life under Article 21. Everyone has the right to choose their life partner"

The verdict was delivered by a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who heard the petitions for 10 days and reserved the judgement on May 11. The other members of the bench were Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and P S Narasimha.

The SC on Tuesday declared the Central Adoption Resource Authority’s (CARA) regulation, which barred queer and unmarried couples from adopting children, as "unconstitutional.‘’ A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, stressed that presuming only “heterosexual married couples can be good parents” is baseless and discriminatory. The ruling challenges preconceived notions about parenthood and sets a precedent for inclusivity in adoption practices.