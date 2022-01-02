Breaking: Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings from Jan 3 amid increasing COVID cases

New Delhi: The Apex court on Sunday (January 2) suspended all the physical hearings and shifted to the virtual system for two weeks.
The Supreme Court in its circular stated that all the hearings will take place on the virtual system, starting from January 3 for two weeks.
The decision comes as the national capital witnesses a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases for last few days
