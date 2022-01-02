हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Supreme Court

Breaking: Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings from Jan 3 amid increasing COVID cases

Supreme Court shifted to the virtual system for two weeks.   

New Delhi: The Apex court on Sunday (January 2) suspended all the physical hearings and shifted to the virtual system for two weeks. 

The Supreme Court in its circular stated that all the hearings will take place on the virtual system, starting from January 3 for two weeks.

The decision comes as the national capital witnesses a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases for last few days

