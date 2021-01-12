हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

Breaking: Supreme Court stays three farms laws, order formation of panel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 12) stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders.

Breaking: Supreme Court stays three farms laws, order formation of panel
File Photo (ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 12) stayed the implementation of three farms laws until further orders. The apex court also ordered to constitute a four-member committee to be headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse. According to reports, Harsimrat Mann, Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, agricultural economist Ashok Gulati and Shivkari Sanghatna member Anil Dhanavat will be part of the committee to be set up.

The court, while hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the three central farm laws passed by the Parliament, sought the cooperation of protesting farmers at Delhi borders and said no power can prevent it from setting up a committee to resolve the impasse over controversial farm laws. The observation of the bench asking protesting farmers bodies to cooperate assume significance in view of reports that they would not go to any apex court-appointed panel for resolution of disputes and wanted repeal of laws only.

Before pronouncing the order, the bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde commenced the hearing and urged the farmers' unions to cooperate and go before the committee to be appointed by it to resolve the dispute. "We are concerned about protecting the lives and proerty of citizens of India and we want to solve the problem," said the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

In the proceedings conducted through video conferencing, it said no power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws. It reiterated the apex court has powers to suspend the legislation in order to solve the problem. The bench said those who "genuinely want resolution, will go to the committee" on farm laws.

It highlighted the difference between judiciary and the politics and asked the farmers to cooperate with it.

"This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate", it said to farmer unions.

On January 11, the Supreme Court rapped the central government for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is extremely disappointed by the way negotiations between them were going on and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse on the farm laws. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supreme Courtfarm lawsFarmers protestCJIFarmer Protest
Next
Story

No farm land will be grabbed if farmer default, rules Supreme Court

  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M49S

Indian Army Chief Naravane's stern warning to Pakistan, 'will keep giving befitting reply'