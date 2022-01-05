Breaking: Tamil Nadu announces new COVID-19 curbs, night curfew from Thursday, lockdown on Sundays

New Delhi: Chennai: Amid fast-rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government has announced night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, across the state starting from Thursday (January 6) and full lockdown on Sundays.

During these hours, only public transport, private bus services, fuel stations, ATMs and essentials such as the delivery of milk, newspapers would be permitted to function. Those working in night shifts in essential industries have been advised to carry company-issued ID cards and vaccination certificates. The Government has advised flight, bus and train passengers traveling during the curfew/lockdown hours to carry their ticket copy to prove their credentials.

Those with valid travel tickets can use autos and taxis for transit amid the curfew hours. On Sunday lockdowns, only the essential services would be permitted, besides online food delivery services and take-aways at hotels can function between 7 am and 10 pm.

Even public transport would not be functioning during Sunday lockdowns. Only classes 9-12th will be permitted to have in-person schooling. Training and coaching centers are not permitted to function. Buses, metro and local trains to accommodate only upto 50% of seating capacity.

All colleges other than Medical and paramedical colleges have been asked to remain shut till January 20. Government and Private celebratory events of Pongal festivities are cancelled. All entertainment and amusement parks are ordered shut, however, the public will be able to visit beaches alone for walking. All places of worship will be closed on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays. Only 50 percent occupancy will be permitted in hotels, lodges and restaurants, clothes and jewelry stores, gyms, yoga centers, clubs, cinema halls, indoor stadia, salons, spas and beauty parlors.

Live TV