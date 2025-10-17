Three Army Personnel Injured After Terrorists Launch Attack On Post In Assam

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on an Indian Army post in Kakopathar, Tinsukia district, Assam, around midnight on Friday, officials said. The attack triggered an immediate response from troops stationed at the post.

According to the Army, the firing came from a moving vehicle aimed at the Kakopathar Company location. “Our personnel responded quickly and carefully, ensuring no damage to nearby civilian homes,” the statement added.

The exchange of fire continued for several minutes before the attackers retreated under pressure from the Army’s retaliatory action.

Preliminary reports suggest the terrorists, armed with automatic weapons, carried out a speculative strike to test the readiness of the troops. While no serious injuries occurred, three Army personnel suffered minor abrasions, officials confirmed.

The area has since been sanitised, and joint search operations with the Assam Police are underway to trace the attackers.

The latest incident has once again drawn attention to the fragile security situation in upper Assam’s insurgency-affected belt, which borders Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar. Kakopathar, in particular, has historically witnessed militant activity, especially during the height of the ULFA (Independent) movement.

In recent years, there have been intermittent attempts by militant groups to reassert their presence in the region. In November 2023, suspected ULFA(I) cadres ambushed an Army patrol near Digboi, injuring two soldiers.

Earlier, in June 2022, security forces had narrowly escaped a similar attack in Pengeri when terrorists opened fire from a forested area.

Security agencies believe that small insurgent cells still operate along the India-Myanmar border and attempt sporadic strikes to signal their existence.

However, officials assert that such attacks have drastically reduced due to sustained counter-insurgency efforts.

Friday’s attack comes amid heightened security coordination across Assam’s eastern districts ahead of the festive season. Senior Army and police officers have reached the spot, and reinforcement teams continue search operations in the adjoining forest and highway routes.

( With Inputs From IANS )