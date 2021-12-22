BREAKING: TMC's Derek O'Brien suspended for remaining session of Rajya Sabha for 'unruly behaviour'

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O`Brien was on Wednesday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour." According to reports, O`Brien was suspended from Rajya Sabha yesterday for the remaining part of the current Session for `unruly behaviour` in the House.

The action was taken against O`Brien for throwing the rule book on the reporters` table during a discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021`.

The TMC leader took to Twitter to share that he has been suspended from Rajya Sabha while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing the Election Laws Bill 2021.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien (file pic) suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the current Session for 'unruly behaviour' in the House He had allegedly thrown the Rajya Sabha Rule Book towards the Chair on Dec 21 during the discussion on Election Laws (Amendment Bill) 2021 pic.twitter.com/iSpL4oeEhJ — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

He now joins the 12 already suspended Rajya Sabha MPs who have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament against the Centre.

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who was Presiding the Chair, made the announcement to suspend O`Brien followed by a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Murleedharan in the Upper House.

The TMC member threw the Rajya Sabha rule book on the reporters` table as the Chair rejected his point of order saying the matter is explained.

The treasury benches then raised the issue to suspend him. O`Brien then staged a walkout from the House following other members of Opposition parties that included Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, RJD, Samajwadi Party and BSP.

The Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha accusing the Chair of not allowing division sought by them over the `Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021`.

The Opposition members strongly opposed the Bill and asked the government to take it back and finally staged a walkout from the House when Deputy Chairman did now allow their demand citing "the members are in the Well and division cannot be given in this situation as per rule".

The Opposition was seeking division on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that aims to give effect to the long-pending electoral reforms including linking Aadhaar with the voter ID card.

As the Opposition did not get division, all of their members staged a walkout from the House. Meanwhile, with the suspension of Derek from Rajya Sabha, now the total number of suspended MPs from the House is 13.

Earlier, the House had suspended 12 MPs from the House on the first day of the Winter Session on November 29 from the entire proceedings.

