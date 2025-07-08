BREAKING: Trump Announces New Tariffs On 14 Nations, Says US 'Close' To Trade Deal With India
President Trump has announced new tariffs on 14 countries, effective August 1, 2025, while stating the US is "close" to a trade deal with India. Learn how these new duties impact global trade and the future of Indo-US commerce.
#WATCH | On trade deals, US President Donald Trump says, "...We are close to making a deal with India. We've made a deal with the United Kingdom. We've made a deal with China. Others we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal, so we just send them a… pic.twitter.com/p5EWU1aeSU— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2025
United States President Donald Trump on Monday, July 7, 2025, announced new tariffs on imports from 14 countries, including key Asian trading partners Japan and South Korea, even as he stated that the U.S. is "close" to finalizing a trade deal with India. The new duties are set to take effect from August 1, 2025.
