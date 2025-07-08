Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2928174https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-trump-announces-new-tariffs-on-14-nations-says-us-close-to-trade-deal-with-india-2928174.html
NewsIndia
US INDIA TRADE DEAL

BREAKING: Trump Announces New Tariffs On 14 Nations, Says US 'Close' To Trade Deal With India

President Trump has announced new tariffs on 14 countries, effective August 1, 2025, while stating the US is "close" to a trade deal with India. Learn how these new duties impact global trade and the future of Indo-US commerce.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Trump Announces New Tariffs On 14 Nations, Says US 'Close' To Trade Deal With India PM Modi and US President Trump delivering a joint press statement (Photo Credit: ANI)

United States President Donald Trump on Monday, July 7, 2025, announced new tariffs on imports from 14 countries, including key Asian trading partners Japan and South Korea, even as he stated that the U.S. is "close" to finalizing a trade deal with India. The new duties are set to take effect from August 1, 2025.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK