Two Schools Of Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Via Email, Police Probe Underway

New Delhi: Two schools in Delhi have received bomb threats through the mail. One of these is in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search, said the Delhi Police, according to the news agency ANI.

More details awaited. July 14, 2025

The Delhi Police further informed that in the wee hours of July 14, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka North regarding the e-mail received at the CRPF school, Dwarka, about a bomb threat. Promptly, the area was sanitised.

— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2025

"Local police, PCRs, Sniffer Dogs, and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the School, and due checks have been conducted. Cyber Police experts are ascertaining the source of the e-mail. School security has been strengthened. Nothing suspicious was found," the police added