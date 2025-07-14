Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2931548https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-two-schools-of-delhi-receive-bomb-threat-via-email-police-probe-underway-2931548.html
NewsIndia
DELHI POLICE

Two Schools Of Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Via Email, Police Probe Underway

One of these is in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Two Schools Of Delhi Receive Bomb Threat Via Email, Police Probe Underway File Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Two schools in Delhi have received bomb threats through the mail. One of these is in Chanakyapuri and the other in Dwarka. Nothing suspicious has been found so far during the search, said the Delhi Police, according to the news agency ANI. 

The Delhi Police further informed that in the wee hours of July 14, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka North regarding the e-mail received at the CRPF school, Dwarka, about a bomb threat. Promptly, the area was sanitised.

"Local police, PCRs, Sniffer Dogs, and the Bomb Disposal Squad reached the School, and due checks have been conducted. Cyber Police experts are ascertaining the source of the e-mail. School security has been strengthened. Nothing suspicious was found," the police added

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK