Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3026259https://zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-urged-for-dialogue-and-diplomacy-pm-modi-speaks-with-iran-s-president-masoud-pezeshkian-3026259.html
NewsIndiaBreaking: ‘Urged for dialogue and diplomacy’, PM Modi speaks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian
'PM MODI

Breaking: ‘Urged for dialogue and diplomacy’, PM Modi speaks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian

PM Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, with the tensions across West Asia continuing to escalate, worries are mounting over civilian casualties, regional stability, and the safety of Indian nationals.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 11:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: ‘Urged for dialogue and diplomacy’, PM Modi speaks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.

With the tensions across West Asia continuing to escalate, worries are mounting over civilian casualties, regional stability, and the safety of Indian nationals.

Sharing details of the conversation on X, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed the deteriorating situation in the region. “Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” said PM Modi.




 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Jal Jeevan Mission Har Ghar Jal
Over 44 pc rural homes in Kerala, Jharkhand without tap water supply: Govt.
West Asia tensions
Italy’s base hit in Erbil amid West Asia tensions, Meloni reacts
Auto news
Planning to buy new 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift? Check hits and misses
rashmika mandanna
Rashmika slams leak of private audio, calls it ‘serious invasion of privacy'
Jammu and Kashmir
West Asia conflict casts shadow over Kashmir tourism, businesses fear losses
LPG crisis
‘Big problem coming’: Rahul warns Centre against ‘compromised energy security'
Manipur unrest
Bodies of two missing Kuki men found in Manipur, case handed over to NIA
India LPG imports
‘No fuel shortage’ assures Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri
Suryakumar Yadav vs Rohit Sharma
'2024 brand won’t work': SKY sparks major Rohit legacy row, fans call selfish
Tamil Nadu
Vijay, Annamalai attack DMK govt over women's safety in Tamil Nadu