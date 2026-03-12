Breaking: ‘Urged for dialogue and diplomacy’, PM Modi speaks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.

With the tensions across West Asia continuing to escalate, worries are mounting over civilian casualties, regional stability, and the safety of Indian nationals.

Sharing details of the conversation on X, PM Modi said the two leaders discussed the deteriorating situation in the region. “Expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions and the loss of civilian lives as well as damage to civilian infrastructure. The safety and security of Indian nationals, along with the need for unhindered transit of goods and energy, remain India’s top priorities. Reiterated India’s commitment to peace and stability and urged for dialogue and diplomacy,” said PM Modi.









