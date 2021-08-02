हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

BREAKING! Uttar Pradesh to reopen schools for class 12 from August 16, colleges and universities from September 1

Instructions have also been given to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges and universities from August 5.

BREAKING! Uttar Pradesh to reopen schools for class 12 from August 16, colleges and universities from September 1
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: Amid the declining number of COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday (August 2, 2021) announced to reopen schools, colleges and universities. The Yogi Adityanath-led government informed that intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh can reopen from August 16 with 50% capacity. 

The state government also said that colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. 

Instructions have also been given to begin the process of entrance for students in colleges and universities from August 5.

Schools and colleges were shut in Uttar Pradesh due to the second wave of COVID-19 in the country in April and May. 

The decision comes on a day when several states including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand reopened their schools for higher classes. 

Uttar Pradesh on Sunday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases, which took its total tally to 17,08,476. The death toll in the state currently stands at 22,763 the active COVID-19 count is at 664.

